PUBG MOBILE Announces Version 3.3 with Urdu Language Setting

PUBG MOBILE announced the latest version 3.3 of the hit viral game incorporating Urdu in the language settings. The release is accompanied by collaboration with the young Pakistani music band AUR with ‘Jeet Ki Awaz’, a first-of-its-kind music video and in-game Urdu Voice Pack.

PUBG MOBILE Urdu is being unveiled to players as part of PUBG MOBILE’s commitment to bringing the game to a wider audience in the language of choice. PUBG MOBILE Urdu will fuel momentum for a much needed push towards availability of content in the National language for promotion of mobile gaming in Pakistan.

The original song ‘Jeet Ki Awaz’ is a perfect representation of the winning spirit and the incredible teamwork goals show-cased within the game. Featuring the vocals of Aur band, the show stopping tune was composed specifically for PUBG MOBILE and highlights the power of having a cohesive and inspirational team.

PUBG MOBILE is collaborating with influencers and key opinion leaders across the spectrum to mark the launch. Renowned personalities such as Founder of Faiz Mela and Urdu advocate Adeel Hashmi, poet Ali Zaryoun, storyteller Maryam Raja, influencer Junaid Akram and Abbas Raza Bokhari have celebrated the World’s first instance of inclusion of Urdu language into the system by a shooting game.

Adeel Hashmi, Urdu Advocate, Founder of Faiz Mela and famous TV Personality likened the launch of Urdu language settings to a celebration and expressed excitement about in-game Urdu functionality, including the soundtrack; “This version of PUBG MOBILE game will be in your and my favourite language, in fact my extremely favourite language, Urdu”.

