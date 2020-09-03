PUBG Mobile Bans 2 Million Accounts and 1.5 Million Devices for Cheating

PUBG Mobile was troubled by players who use tools to gain an unfair competitive advantage in the game. Although the game developers continue to detect and ban those users, there is an increase in the number of cheaters and hackers. Recently, 2 million accounts and almost 1.5 million devices were blocked by developers.

PUBG Mobiles has tweeted that the hacks used by the players which have caused their accounts to be banned. A tweet of developers has stated that from 20th August to 27th August 2,273,152 accounts were blocked by PUBG developers. It also involved 1,424,854 players that were disabled permanently from gaming play. In one week, all those accounts were suspended. Such players have been restricted by numerous ways of hacking. Many of the users used shortcuts to see others through the walls, while others used speed cheats and some other hacks.

There are also interesting statistics in the tweet. The developers noticed that a majority (33%) of the players suspended were spotted with X-Ray Vision and 27% used Auto-Aim. Speed Hacking was used by 12% of players. The number of players who were banned from modifying damage areas or character models was 4% and 3% respectively. The other cheats found using 22 % of players.

PUBG Mobile has an anti-cheating department, which monitors players identified to use unfair means constantly. PUBG Mobile recently posted a video of that players bypass the game’s anti-cheat system using a very sneaky technique. Two players are paired in a game and one of them is deliberately killing to start spectating the other player. This allows the player to see the other player with wallhacks to guide him. The anti-spectator wallhack system implements in this way. In its cheating policy, PUBG Mobile is strict and can imply a 10-year or life ban on a player.

The PUBG Mobile will be upgraded to v1.0 on September 8, which may simply indicate that the developers are taking tougher anti-cheat measures. Players speak about cheaters I the game and even if all cheaters were not caught this week, the move should surely still be welcomed by all. Cheating is a real problem in games with many players, such as PUBG Mobile. Players are also encouraged to report cheating whenever possible.

