Tencent has been barred from upgrading current applications or releasing new ones in Mainland China. Tencent is the world’s largest video game seller, best known for famous games such as PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty Mobile, as well as owning or holding a significant stake in gaming companies such as Riot Games (Valorant, League of Legends), Epic Games (Fortnite), and Supercell (Clash of Clans). It also owns the WeChat and QQ instant messaging applications.

The ban is part of a “temporary administrative directive” intended at the internet behemoth, according to the South China Morning Post. The Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) has put a halt to all current product upgrades. Earlier iterations of the applications, on the other hand, are still accessible for download and are completely functioning.

PUBG Mobile Developer, Tencent, China’s Multinational Conglomerate, has Stopped from Launching Apps

Tencent and its mobile gaming section currently manage more than 70 applications and 100 games. Despite the prohibition, its applications and games are still accessible.

The Government launched the tech sector regulator to examine compliance with new privacy standards earlier this month. According to these restrictions, new apps and upgrades will be suspended until the end of the year while Tencent apps are subjected to technical testing by the regulatory authority. Tencent published a statement in August alerting shareholders of growing rules and limitations in China, stressing its intention to be fully compliant with any future legislation. Tencent claimed in a statement to the BBC that the business is continually trying to improve consumer security and protection in its products.

According to the firm, they are in touch with government regulators to assure compliance. The action comes after Beijing approved the Information Protection Law earlier this month. The regulations aim to closely control how technology companies manage and exploit their consumers’ information. The new restrictions are part of a broader set of policies put in place by the Chinese government to better oversee the country’s major technology enterprises.

It is unclear how long the suspension will stay, and the Chinese Government has not released any details about the prohibition. Tencent recently released its third-quarter 2021 financial report, which detailed how recent restrictions had hampered its domestic growth. According to China Central Television CCTV, the Ministry intends to assess all new rollouts for future applications and upgrades from November 24th through the end of the year. They will be made public when they have been evaluated.

