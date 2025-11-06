PUBG Mobile Esports Launches New Platform to Simplify Tournament Hosting

PUBG Mobile Esports has introduced a new dedicated platform to make it easier for organisers for third-party tournament hosting. This system will simplify the application process and provide faster approvals, aiming to boost the esports community around the popular battle royale title.

The new platform, announced on November 3rd, 2025, allows tournament organisers to submit their event details in just three simple steps. Applicants can share information about their tournament, such as prize pools, schedules, and other key details. Once submitted, PUBG Mobile Esports promises to review and approve applications within three to seven days, speeding up what was once a lengthy process.

Once approved, organisers can request official Room Cards to help manage their tournaments. These cards are essential for running custom matches within the game. Along with this, PUBG Mobile Esports offers several additional benefits. Approved events will get promotion on PUBG Mobile’s official social media pages, access to technical support, and live match data to improve event coverage.

The new system will support a wide range of events. It includes online and offline tournaments, streamed or non-streamed competitions, and even small-scale showmatches. The platform also welcomes collegiate, scholastic, and office-based team-building tournaments, encouraging participation from all levels of players.

Level Infinite, the publisher behind PUBG Mobile, has been actively investing in esports and grassroots initiatives throughout 2025. The company continues to strengthen its position in the gaming world by supporting community-driven tournaments. Back in December 2024, Level Infinite revealed plans to host 22 regional competitions across five regions, aiming to grow local esports talent and communities.

The publisher also announced a massive $10 million (around £7.6 million) prize pool for this year’s PUBG Mobile esports season. This investment highlights its commitment to expanding the competitive scene. The 2025 season will reach its peak with the PUBG Mobile Global Championship, which kicks off on November 24th.

Beyond esports, PUBG Mobile remains one of the world’s most popular mobile games. Its influence goes beyond gaming, with several brand collaborations adding exciting in-game content. In September, the game teamed up with British carmaker Lotus, bringing exclusive in-game versions of its Emira and Emeya models. Players can unlock themed skins and accessories inspired by the luxury cars. The game also collaborated with the viral Skibidi Toilet trend, showing how it continues to blend pop culture and gaming.

This new tournament platform marks an important milestone for PUBG Mobile’s esports future. By giving organisers better tools, faster approvals, and official backing from KRAFTON, the system is set to make hosting events easier and more professional.

With these steps, PUBG Mobile is not only supporting existing esports organisers but also opening doors for new ones. The platform could help the game’s competitive community grow even stronger, setting new standards for mobile esports worldwide.