PUBG Mobile: In a new update lucky winners can win $2500

With an unparalleled partnership with Metro Exodus, the newest video game in the renowned Metro series, PUBG MOBILE kicked off November with a boom by releasing the long anticipated version 1.1 update, an immersive, story-driven first-person shooter set in post-apocalyptic Russia, published by Deep Silver and inspired by Dmitry Glukhovsky’s novels.

Although it would seem that last month PUBG Company did not release a new patch, during COVID, updates have been a little sporadic, which is understandable. Hopefully, the update today means that as it fits up with the standard monthly update timeline, PUBG Company is getting back on track. Of course, if you want to see for yourself what’s new, you can pick up the latest version of PUBG Mobile from the Play Store widget below, and if you already have the game installed, all you have to do is update it.

The design update of “Metro Royale” introduces the all-new Royale Pass Season 16, PUBG MOBILE’s very first crossover Royale Pass. New Metro-themed character costumes, hybrid adventures and prizes are now available for players to get.

In addition to the latest Royale Pass update, the team behind PUBG MOBILE have announced several Cyber Week activities for the Thanksgiving season today to thank players and community members for their continuing support. From now until Sunday, Dec. 6, all players that log into the game will be entered a draw for $2,500 USD reward, a full return of all UC spent during the event, and a OnePlus 8T, with four winners being selected.

More discounts and incentives will be received from extra Thanksgiving spirit cyber week events and festivities, including 70 to 90 percent off new clothes and weapons, 30 to 70 percent off classic incores, and a return on buying and saving from spent UC.In addition, at Level 100, the Night Terror collection is available. In addition, players can receive badges to progress on with the story missions of Metro. Through engaging in the latest Metro activities, something can be achieved.

The framework pushes cleanup recommendations or the most relevant changes for download on the basis of resource management technologies. In comparison, with a 10 percent latency reduction in a single match and better gameplay, the overall efficiency is optimised.