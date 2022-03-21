PUBG MOBILE Introduces Pakistan’s First Pro-Level Tournament for Professional players

Carrying on with its practice of introducing innovative contests for Pakistan’s bustling eSports ecosystem, PUBG MOBILE, the country’s leading online battle royale platform has launched the first exclusive pro-level gaming tournament. Titled 2022 PUBG MOBILE Pro League Pakistan Spring (PMPL Pakistan), the platform is a competitive professional stage where teams battle for a diverse range of prizes. With Professional PUBG MOBILE teams competing for 18 days including 3 days of final stages, the competition will be live streamed on YouTube, Facebook and a variety of other social media platforms for audiences across the country.

The event is set to begin on 22nd March with the finals between 15th to 17th April. The total prize pool is a whooping PKR 17,600,000, the highest ever for a PUBG MOBILE Tournament in Pakistan.

The teams competing in this 2022 PMPL Pakistan Spring was chosen in 2 approaches: direct invitation and qualifier. In February, a one-time-only PMPL qualifier category was introduced to kickstart the new PMPL qualification system. High ranking teams from last year’s PMPL, which included Team, R3GICIDE, 3X ESPORTS, QWERTY, METERSHOTXSKY ESPORTS, TEAM TUF, 52XRAGE ESPORTS, and QUANTUM RAGE received a direct invitation to compete in PMPL Pakistan 2022. Last month, the other teams were qualified by the PMPL Pakistan qualifier.

In order to enhance excitement and create a more stable competitive environment, the PMPL will now run on a 1-year-cycle instead of seasonal relegation, which means the teams competing in the upcoming 2022 PMPL Pakistan Spring will also be competing in the Fall Split.

Being newly established this year, the first-ever PMPL Pakistan is a reflection of the focus on the professional PUBGM teams of Pakistan and its ambitions towards cultivating an ambitious as well as lively local gaming ecosystem in Pakistan.

A bunch of local celebrities and influencers are also welcoming this tournament. Artists like Neelam Muneer Khan, Aima Baig and Bilal Saeed will perform during the finals live stream while also interacting with players through chat.

PUBG MOBILE Esports continues the momentum with OPPO, the world leading smart technology innovator to deliver optimized gaming experience to South Asia’s gaming enthusiasts. Fantastic activities will come with the upcoming OPPO F Series.

As PUBG MOBILE has been selected as an Esports Medal Event at the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games, a greater growth of the local esports ecosystem in Asian regions is expected. PUBG MOBILE has been at the forefront for promoting a conducive and positive Esports landscape across Pakistan through unique opportunities that provide a creative outlet for players who wish to take their skills to a professional level at the international stage. Moving forward, the best teams from PMPL Pakistan will be qualified to earn their place amongst other South Asian teams at the PMPL South Asia Championship in May, and global tournaments are being planned this year as well.

For more information, stay tuned on

https://www.facebook.com/PUBGMOBILEEsportsPakistan

https://www.instagram.com/esportspubgmobile.pakistan/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTal2V5RbkPNUWUa2E6RPEA