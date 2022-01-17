PUBG Mobile officially collaborates with PSL Franchise

PUBG Mobile continues to grow its presence in Pakistan’s e-sports industry, and this time they’ve taken a step further by partnering with Lahore Qalandars, one of the most well-known Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) franchise.

In a news conference, a Lahore Qalandars spokesperson hailed the sponsorship as a “strategic long-term collaboration.” He went on to say that it will be used to promote PUBG Mobile and grow the game’s existing player base in the country, which now stands at around 15 million. In addition, it will promote healthy competition in esports.

“We are pleased to announce that PUBG Mobile has been named the official E-sports partner of Lahore Qalandar. Cricket fans will benefit from fresh, engaging, and exclusive in-game features in PUBG MOBILE,” CEO Lahore Qalandar tweeted.

According to a new report, while the football World Cup has a global audience, cricket has a global following of more than a billion people. According to research by Nielsen Sports for the International Cricket Council, there are 1.039 billion cricket fans worldwide, the majority of them are male, live in South Asia, and are on average 34 years old. So, it’s no surprise that PUBG Mobile chose this option to win the hearts of Pakistan’s fans.

The Pakistan Cricket Board manages the PSL, which is a franchised cricket competition (PCB). The Lahore Qalandars is one of the league’s six teams. The 2022 season will be held from January 27 till February 27.