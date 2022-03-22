PUBG MOBILE, Pakistan’s largest online battle royale platform, has launched the first exclusive pro-level gaming tournament. The platform, known as the 2022 PUBG MOBILE Pro League Pakistan Spring (PMPL Pakistan), is a competitive professional stage where teams compete for a variety of rewards. The event will begin on 22nd March with the finals between 15th to 17th April. The total prize pool is a whopping PKR 17,600,000, the highest ever for a PUBG MOBILE Tournament in Pakistan.

PUBG Mobile Pro-Level Tournament Begins Today

People can watch the competition through live-streaming on Facebook, Youtube and other social media platforms. Moreover, it is an 18-days long competition between professional PUBG Mobile teams.

The organizers have selected the competitors through two approaches – direct invitation and qualifier. In February, a one-time-only PMPL qualifier category was introduced to kickstart the new PMPL qualification system.

Team, R3GICIDE, 3X ESPORTS, QWERTY, METERSHOTXSKY ESPORTS, TEAM TUF, 52XRAGE ESPORTS, and QUANTUM RAGE won direct invitations to compete in PMPL Pakistan 2022.

In order to enhance excitement, and create a more stable competitive environment, the PMPL will now run on a 1-year-cycle instead of seasonal relegation, which means the teams competing in the upcoming 2022 PMPL Pakistan Spring will also be competing in the Fall Split.

A bunch of local celebrities and influencers are also welcoming this tournament. Artists like Neelam Muneer Khan, Aima Baig, and Bilal Saeed will perform during the finals live stream. They will also interact with players through chat.

Another benefit of taking part in this competition is that the best teams will also get a chance to take part in PMPL South Asia Championship in May. In this competition, the teams will play with other South Asian teams. There are also plans to organize the global competitions as well for this year.

Check Also: PUBG Mobile Reveals New Santorini Arena Map For a Scenic Gaming Experience