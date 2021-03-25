PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular battle royal games and people across the globe are loving the game due to its creative and extra-ordinary graphics. Moreover, the exciting features and amazing levels and updates keep the players stick to the game. The Tencent has now reported that the game has crossed 1 billion accumulated downloads outside China since 2018.

PUBG Mobile Reports 1 Billion Downloads

The various modes of the PUBG Mobile game are also one of the reasons that the game become the most popular.

Sensor Tower has released the data which highlighted that the PUBG Mobile is only behind two other games when it comes to downloads. The top two games in terms of downloads are Kiloo Games’ Subway Surfers and King Digital Entertainment’s Candy Crush Saga. The gameplay of the two titles are much less complex compared to PUBG Mobile.

“PUBG Mobile achieving 1 billion downloads shows that core games, in this case a AAA Battle Royale title based on the PC IP of the same name, can achieve the same scale in the mobile space,” said Daniel Ahmad, an analyst with Niko Partners.

Tencent games claimed that in the fourth quarter, its revenue rose 29% in the fourth quarter, driven by a surge in paying users for video games in China and in other markets of the world.

