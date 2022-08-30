PUBG Mobile Wins MTV Video Music Award for its in-game Blackpink concert

Last month, MTV introduced Best Metaverse Performance as a new category to the VMAs. The basic aim was to honor the virtual concerts that were held in video games in recent years. MTV wanted to honor the live in-person concerts that got postponed or canceled altogether due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, an MTV spokesperson even told ITK that they have included the category in the awards after seeing an increase in artists interacting with fans through gaming. The worth mentioning achievement of Fortnite can take the most credit due to the Astronomical concert by Travis Scott in 2020. The spokesperson stated that:

“We saw the opportunity to highlight and honor some of the best, most impactful executions of this — and celebrate artists who have found creative ways to use these spaces — which led to the addition of Best Metaverse Category this year.”

Five other artists and groups that were nominated for this Best Metaverse Performance included:

Blackpink’s fellow K-pop group BTS for their performance in Minecraft

Ariana Grande for her Rift Tour concert in Fortnite

Twenty-One Pilots for their concert in Roblox

Charlie XCX for also hosting a concert in Roblox

Justin Bieber for his performance on Wave

A virtual reality platform that hosts immersive interactive concerts by popular artists.

