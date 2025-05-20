PUBG MOBILE’S version 3.8 update welcomes attack on titan for an epic showdown

PUBG MOBILE, is excited to reveal a plethora of new additions in its Version 3.8 Update. Available from today until July 6th, players can dive into the Steampunk Frontier themed mode, hop on board Giant Steam Trains, battle formidable Titans in the Attack on Titan collaboration, and experience a host of thrilling gameplay updates and enhancements.

The Version 3.8 Update introduces the captivating Steampunk Frontier mode, available across Erangel, Livik, and Rondo, featuring new gameplay areas including the expansive Aetherholm train station, bustling cargo hubs, train platforms and Utgard Castle. These locations are seamlessly integrated within the existing maps, with train routes running across the entire map, allowing players to travel to these locations by train.

For Attack on Titan fans, Utgard Castle is a must-visit, faithfully recreating the epic scene where Titan attacks demolish towers, reshaping the battleground. Players can experience Titan Serums, which allow them to transform into Pure Titans and gain a significant competitive edge on the battlegrounds. At the heart of the action is the rare Attack Titan Serum, which players can inject in order to transform into the mighty Attack Titan, the most iconic Titan from the original, smash-hit series. With only one bottle available per match, the Attack Titan Serum is the most valuable resource, offering a game-changing advantage capable of shifting the tide of battle in their favour.

Players can also utilise the Omni-Directional Mobility (ODM) Gear, a key piece of equipment that enables high-speed movement and aerial combat. This gameplay mechanic and item allows for dynamic and fast-paced combat against Titans, capturing the exhilarating tension present in the original anime series. Meanwhile, players can witness a legendary scene unfold on the battlegrounds, as the Colossal Titan emerges in northeast Erangel, recreating an unforgettable moment from the original Attack on Titan series. Stay tuned for exclusive Attack on Titan-themed outfits, weapons, items, rewards, and more coming May 30th to PUBG MOBILE.

Steampunk Frontier mode brings to life trains arriving at Aetherholm, where the adventure continues aboard colossal giant steam trains, including the epoch cargo train and express train. The Epoch Cargo Train carries two Aethercore Containers and stops at Aetherholm to unload its cargo, stationed for a period of time to give players the chance to explore. The Express Train speeds through, stopping at Cargo Hubs and train platforms, offering exciting adventures along the way. Each train travels along its designated routes, and the express train, each offering unique opportunities to uncover rewards by solving puzzles and discovering special crates. While exploring, players can also interact with Clockwork Attendants for buffs and recovery items, and purchase essential supplies from Clockwork Merchants. Alongside these interactions, players can experience exciting in-match rollercoaster rides at the Rollercoaster Checkpoint, and visit the Early Summer Jubilee Checkpoint to enjoy kebabs with friends and capture commemorative photos available on July 2nd.

Exciting new additions to World of Wonder are introduced in the Version 3.8 Update, including train carriages and tracks, new weapons including the Welding Gun and M3E1-A Missile Launcher, and the Velociraptor enemy. The update also adds the T. Rex animal vehicle, Jurassic decorations, and new vehicles like the Armored Vehicle and Bus, alongside Attack on Titan ODM gear and Titan Serum, which can be used to combat even the most formidable Titans. Additionally, players can now take advantage of new skills introduced in the Skill Management Device, including Fixed Air Raid, Incendiary Bomb, Summon Defense Tower, Summon Vehicle, and Scout Survey, whilst smart suggestions, including real-time suggestions, auto-completions for creator/ creation IDs, and a quick search function, have been added to the search feature.

Version 3.8 brings new updates to Metro Royale, including the addition of a portable military server for hacking valuable intel and gear restrictions for more balanced encounters. . New worn-out train areas in Arctic Base and Misty Port maps offer exciting new zones for players to explore, and Team Deathmatch – Warehouse now displays loadout information for both teams. Additionally, players can now interact with the Clockwork Merchant in the train by collecting special tokens scattered across the map, offering a chance to obtain random sellable items or high-value rewards.

Classic Mode gets a tactical refresh in Version 3.8, introducing a new portable med pack that allows for quick and easy teammate support, and the Pillar UAZ, a high-durability vehicle available in Rondo. Players can now fire one-handed weapons while driving motorcycles and bikes, adding a new layer of strategy to vehicular combat, whilst damaged tires become less of a hassle with the introduction of spare tires.

Home Mode gets a stylish revamp in Version 3.8 with the new Bronzework Bastion style, available through the Home Lucky Spin and Shop. During the New Style Debut Event, players can unlock the Bronzework Bastion object pack by levelling up their home, with the purchase Home style items earning Style Points which can be used to unlock rewards at various Prosperity levels. Elsewhere, Batch construction is now more convenient, with an instant missing item addition feature, and the Mysterious Merchant’s crates have also been updated with high-quality items that match the new Bronzework Bastion style.

A variety of exciting new system updates and enhancements arrive in the Version 3.8 Update, including the new Team Popularity Battle Event that encourages collaboration, smoother Animal Vehicle handling, and a dramatic two-stage explosion mechanic, making vehicle destruction even more intense. Players can also look forward to Synergy Party, which rewards teamwork with special items and prizes, whilst the memory vault update brings new adventure scroll cards alongside a convenient in-match mission search feature, making it easier for players to track their progress.

Version 3.8 Update also marks the start of Cycle 8 Season 24, bringing new legendary items and tier rewards. Ultimate Royale returns, with Hardcore Ultimate Royale – for players who have reached Crown Tier or above in any previous season – including the Sanhok map. Players can also look forward to a new Themed Mode Rating Protection Event running from today until 25th May.

Further information about what’s included in PUBG MOBILE’s Version 3.8 Update can be found in the official patch notes available here.

