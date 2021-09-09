PUBG reveals a trailer of its new gameplay ‘Prologue’

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) has released a teaser for their forthcoming project, titled “Prologue.” A player is shown in a forest with sounds of nature, rain, heavy breathing, animals, and leaves in the trailer.

“Prologue is an exploration of new technologies and gameplay,” reads a statement on the company’s website. Our goal with this game is to provide gamers with one-of-a-kind and memorable experiences each time they play.”

Brendan Greene, the franchise’s creator, stated that he intended to create “realistic sandbox environments.”

He also revealed details regarding the Prologue that had previously been kept under wraps. Since it was first revealed, there have only been a few references to the game. According to Comicbook.com, he created a video detailing the new game’s features and what gamers may expect when it is published.

RELATED: CoD Activision confirms new look of the game

It’ll be called Prologue, and it’ll be a pay-what-you-want tech demo meant to showcase the types of games Greene intends to make next: “We aim to develop genuine sandbox worlds on a scale that hasn’t been attempted before. Thousands of players communicating, exploring, and creating in worlds hundreds of kilometres across.”

He further stated, “To survive on a journey where harsh weather is your continuous nemesis, you’ll need to find your way across a runtime created wilderness and use found tools and acquired materials. There will be no instructions or a path for you to follow; instead, you will be given a world, a location on a map, and the tools you need to get there”.

Unfortunately, populating those planets with substance in a fair amount of time isn’t feasible. Greene’s new team is working to develop the technology needed to fill those worlds in a more procedural fashion, using a neural network. Greene claims that his new team has developed a neural network capable of creating “huge realistic open environments at runtime — each and every time you hit play,” calling it a “breakthrough,” and that Prologue will be “a simple introduction to an early generation of our technology.”

It seems fairly open-worldy, with a hint of a more difficult survival mode thrown in, so it’s not too far out of the box for open-world game fans. The intentions for Prologue, on the other hand, are intriguing in that it will not be a full game.