PUBG is going to launch new update for season 6. PUBG MOBILE is one of the few games that is constantly getting new updates with something new and exciting for players. A while ago, the last update introduces a new RageGear mode. And now PUBG season 6 is introducing a New Map & the Game’s First Aircraft. Well, things about the PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds are getting better. It seems that game creator is fulfilling the promise which it made with its players by bringing new features time to time.

PUBG Season 6 Brings a New Map & the Game’s First Aircraft

This time the big and exciting thing is a new map, Kakarin, will be hitting PUBG for season 6. Which is basically a small island off the Northern coast of Africa and designed for 64 players. It also features a dangerous “Black Zone” that can bring change to the entire layout of the terrain random hazards that is able to level buildings and force fighters out of hiding.

Moreover, PUBG Corp is also bringing a new explosive, the sticky bomb, along with a new 2-man aircraft, the motor glider. To access secret areas and catch the enemy out by surprise, the sticky bomb can be used on the breach points across the map. Moreover, the motor glider is representing the first flying vehicle in the game.