A video of half-printed notes circulating on social media has raised concerns among social media users and the public. The video purportedly shows a manager at the Model Colony branch of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) displaying two Rs1,000 currency notes that are blank on one side.

In the video, the manager explains that a customer returned these notes, revealing that some bundles of currency notes contain incomplete half-printed notes. He further zooms in on a table where another bank employee is inspecting currency notes, revealing that every packet contains at least two such incomplete notes.

Public Outrage Erupts on Social Media Over Half-Printed Notes Video

The video quickly went viral on social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and Instagram, sparking widespread discussion and concern. Users urged caution when dealing with cash from banks and ATMs, emphasizing the need to verify each note personally.

Concerns were also raised about the printing staff of the Pakistan Security Printing Press Karachi and the responsibility of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in ensuring the quality of currency notes. If the allegations in the video are true, users demanded that the SBP should take serious action.

The SBP has announced that it is investigating the matter to determine its veracity. The chief spokesman of the SBP stated that if true, this incident isolated to one branch and is a rare occurrence.

In response to the video, some users criticized the bank manager for not following the proper reporting channels and instead posting the video on social media. They emphasized the importance of sorting cash before distributing it to customers.

Overall, the video has prompted concerns about the quality control of currency notes and the need for increased vigilance when handling cash from banks and ATMs. The SBP’s investigation will shed more light on the situation and determine the appropriate course of action.

