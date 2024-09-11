Punjab Assembly to Undergo Digital Transformation

In a substantial move toward modernization, Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan announced that practical steps are being taken to digitize the assembly’s proceedings. This initiative will improve transparency and accessibility. Moreover, it will allow the public to stay informed about the legislative process through digital platforms.

Digitalization of the Punjab Assembly: What It Means?

The Punjab Assembly intends to establish a digital studio within its premises as part of this transformation. This studio will play a key role in recording, managing, and streaming the proceedings of the assembly. Moreover, all sessions will be uploaded to social media platforms, providing citizens with the legislative debates and decisions in real-time. This step aligns with the government’s efforts to improve transparency, accountability, and public participation in governance.

Many assembly members supported this initiative. Moreover, they shared their views on the digitalization project with Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan. The members acknowledged the importance of making the assembly’s work more accessible to the public. Additionally, they all agreed that the use of digital platforms would help bridge the gap between lawmakers and citizens.

Preservation of Archive Data

Another important aspect of the project is the security and digitalization of the Punjab Assembly’s archive data. The assembly maintains a rich history of legislative records. Digitalization will ensure that this data is preserved for future generations. By making these records easily searchable and accessible, the initiative will protect the assembly’s legacy. Moreover, it will support research and documentation efforts.

The complete proceedings of the Punjab Assembly will be available to the public on a platform named ‘Provincial Assembly of the Punjab’. This online platform will act as the primary destination for citizens, researchers, and media professionals who want to follow the assembly’s activities. The platform will provide complete access to recorded sessions, allowing people to stay updated on ongoing legislative developments.

Check Out: PTA Issues Guidelines for Mobile Phone Verification to Prevent Illegal Purchases (phoneworld.com.pk)