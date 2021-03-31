Under the project named, Cadaster of Punjab, the Board of Revenue Punjab has started the digital mapping of large cities in the province. Cadaster of Punjab is a foreign-funded program of US$150 million, under which the mapping of all buildings of Punjab is planned in the first phase. In the second phase, numbers will be assigned to these buildings. Moreover, the area, value, and owner details of all the buildings will be digitized.

Initially, the project will be started in Lahore, after the completion, it will be shifted to other large and small cities accordingly. After all the cities are covered under this project, the Khasra number which is a legal department document number of properties would be eliminated as well.

Punjab begins Digital Mapping of all cities

This is a great development, as it will reduce land graving and other fraud in Punjab, Furthermore, by digitizing mapping details., the overall process will become easier for people who previously had to visit one office or another to get these details.

Under another development, Punjab Cabinet has approved land reforms law in which it Is declared that private offices of housing societies will be declared public offices. These firms will be sealed and action would be taken against them if they do not opt for regular audit.

Other than this,, the authorities have also introduced Digital Girdawari [periodical inspection to verify ownership]. Since the old Girdawari system was obsolete.

“With digital one 100 per cent forecast would become possible about annual crops production. It would be helpful for banks in issuance of loans, as they would have exact record of ownership of lands of the applicants”.

