Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz unveiled the “Maryam Ki Dastak App,” an innovative initiative designed to provide a variety of government services directly to citizens’ doorsteps. This app aims to simplify and expedite the process of obtaining essential documents and services, significantly reducing the need for multiple visits to government offices.

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Launches ‘Maryam Ki Dastak App’ for Doorstep Services

The “Maryam Ki Dastak App” offers a wide array of services, including:

Issuance of domicile certificates

E-stamping

Birth and death certificates

Marriage and divorce certificates

Vehicle registration and transfer

Tax payments

Residents of Punjab can now access these services from the comfort of their homes. Government representatives will visit applicants’ homes to complete the necessary documentation, and the final certificates will be delivered directly to their doorsteps.

Addressing Long-standing Issues

This initiative addresses several persistent problems associated with traditional service delivery methods, such as:

Multiple trips to government office

Long queues

Inconsistent information

The influence of commission agents

By providing a robust doorstep service delivery system, the app aims to enhance efficiency and reduce citizens’ frustrations.

Streamlined Process and User-friendly Features

The Dastak Initiative allows citizens to schedule visits from government representatives via a user-friendly web portal or mobile application. This streamlined process minimizes delays and ensures a smooth experience. The app employs commission-based representatives to promote efficiency and citizen satisfaction. It also includes a feedback and rating system to ensure accountability and continuous improvement. Multiple online payment options are available, enhancing accessibility and convenience for users.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Maryam Nawaz emphasized the Punjab government’s dedication to providing relief to its citizens. She stated, “The ‘Dastak’ app is a significant step in our commitment to serving the people of Punjab.”

Employment Opportunities and Additional Services

Maryam Nawaz announced that the app will create 70,000 job opportunities for youth. This initiative is part of a broader effort to empower young people and provide them with meaningful employment. She also highlighted the success of other recent initiatives, such as the Ramadan package and the establishment of field hospitals. These efforts have now expanded to include the delivery of essential medicines to people’s doorsteps.

In a further commitment to healthcare, the chief minister announced that cancer patients will receive two months’ worth of medication delivered to their homes. This measure is aimed at easing the burden on patients and ensuring they have timely access to necessary treatments.

Maryam Nawaz assured the public of her hands-on approach to governance, stating that she personally visits the field to ensure that services are being delivered effectively.

The launch of the “Maryam Ki Dastak App” marks a significant milestone in the Punjab government’s efforts to modernize service delivery and enhance citizen satisfaction. By bringing essential services directly to people’s homes, the app promises to make government services more accessible, efficient, and user-friendly. This initiative will set a new standard for public service delivery in the region.

