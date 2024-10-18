Punjab College Rape Allegations: Social Media Misinformation or Reality?

The Principal of Punjab College Campus 10, Sadia Yousaf, has denied the allegations circulating on social media involving the alleged rape of a student by a security guard. While addressing a press conference in Lahore, she labeled the claims as false and instigating, stating that both the institution and the country have been affected by this misinformation.

“A fake post went viral on social media. It has now been proven that we are on the right side,” Yousaf said, denying the allegations that sparked public outrage.

Moreover, a student named Iman Yousaf conceded during the press conference that she shared a video without verifying the facts. “I uploaded a video without any verification and I was ashamed of my act,” she said. Iman further stated that her college fellows encouraged her to make the video, which quickly spread online. She also confirmed that she was willing to be present at the press conference, and wasn’t forced.

The Lahore Police Chief Bilal Siddique Kamyana also supported the Principal’s stance and stated that there was no evidence to support this claim. “The police found nothing unusual in the CCTV footage of the college,” Kamyana said.

More interestingly, the father of the alleged victim also denied the rape allegations. He explained that his daughter was not assaulted but had suffered a back injury after slipping at home, which led to her being admitted to the ICU. “Our daughter is being used as a basis for protests, but these claims have no connection to her,” he clarified. It was also revealed in the student’s medical conducted a few days ago.

On the other hand, protests erupted in Lahore and spread to Rawalpindi, with students gathering outside various campuses. They carried placards and shouted slogans. Police arrested over 380 people, and claimed that the majority of them were not students.

In light of recent events, it is important to analyze Pakistan’s history where powerful elements often manage to suppress cases and manipulate outcomes in their favor. The alleged incident at Punjab College, despite the denials and lack of evidence, brings to mind numerous instances where allegations of serious crimes have been quickly dismissed.

