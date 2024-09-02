Punjab Driving Licenses Suspended Due to System Failure

A major disruption has occurred in the Driving License Issuance Management System in Punjab, leading to a temporary suspension of all driving license services, including in Lahore. The malfunction has affected the issuance of learner’s permits, renewals, new licenses, and international driving permits.

The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) team is working tirelessly to resolve the technical issues causing the disruption. The CTO, Ammara Athar, has assured the public that efforts are underway to restore normal operations as soon as possible.

The suspension of driving license services has caused significant inconvenience to individuals who need to obtain or renew their licenses. Many people have expressed frustration and concern about the delay, particularly those who rely on their licenses for work or daily activities.

While the exact nature of the technical issues remains unclear, the PITB is committed to addressing the problem promptly and efficiently. The team is working around the clock to identify and fix the underlying causes of the system malfunction.

In the meantime, individuals who need to obtain or renew their driving licenses are advised to check the PITB website or social media channels for updates on the status of the system and when services will resume.

