The Punjab government has started the physical verification and geo-tagging of wheat stocks stored in warehouses across the province.

According to official sources, a four-member monitoring committee has been set up to supervise the entire process. This committee will collect data on wheat reserves from all districts. It will work in close coordination with Para Force and the Food Directorate.

The step has been taken to improve the management of wheat stocks. By verifying and geo-tagging reserves, the government wants to make sure that the records are accurate and reliable.

Punjab Government Starts Physical Verification and Geo-Tagging of Wheat Stocks

The initiative is also aimed at increasing transparency in the food sector. It will help in preventing misreporting and ensure that wheat stocks are properly monitored.

Wheat is a staple food in Punjab, and maintaining its reserves is very important. Any shortage or mismanagement can directly affect the public. That is why the government has decided to take strong steps to track and monitor stock levels more effectively.

With physical verification, authorities will be able to cross-check the wheat available in warehouses with the official data. Geo-tagging will make it possible to keep track of the exact location of each warehouse and its storage.

Officials believe that this system will also help in planning for the future. By having clear and accurate figures, the government will be in a better position to make decisions about wheat supply, distribution, and imports if needed.

The Punjab government hopes this initiative will not only improve food security but also restore public trust in the management of wheat reserves.