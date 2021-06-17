Keeping in view the growing scope of chip designing throughout the world, the Punjab government has decided to set up micro and nano electronic chip design centers at eight universities in Punjab. The Punjab government has approved the fund of Pkr 41.75 million and after its accomplishment, it plans to launch these centers in more universities.

Out of the first eight universities where chip designing centers will be established, UET Lahore, UET Taxila, ITU Lahore, and Islamia University Bahawalpur will get centers this year. While the MNS UET Multan, the KF UEIT Rahim Yar Khan, the University of Gujrat, and the University of Chakwal will be getting the centers in the next year.

Punjab Government to establish Chip Design Centers at 8 Universities

The Punjab government has taken this step after realizing that the local universities in Pakistan are not inculcating the latest skills including micro and nano electronics IC design. No, the universities do not have trained faculty and through this center, the educational institutes will be able to graduate youth with chip designing skills.

The project will instill essential courses at the undergrad and graduate levels at these universities to provide students with the required training of commercial-grade IC design and verification tools.

Punjab Minister for Higher Education, Raja Yasir Hamayun has constituted a committee under the supervision of UET VC Prof Dr. Syed Mansoor Sarwar, which will look after the completion of the project.

Regarding the project, he said:

“A project is approved for the provision of software and hardware facilities for Microelectronic Design and Development in eight universities to promote R&D culture and train faculty in the universities”

After gaining these skills, the graduate will require only minimal training to become a working entity in the IC design industry locally as well as internationally.

