Punjab Govt Announces Crackdown Against Electricity Thieves Who Don’t Pay Bills

The Punjab government has recently announced a broad crackdown against offenders, including government employees and officers helping in illegal activities. The government of Pakistan has decided to take this step in order to curb electricity theft and promote fair energy distribution. Reports claim that the crackdown will not only target thieves who don’t pay electricity bills but will also improve the prosecution procedure following the registration of First Information Reports (FIRs) against such culprits.

Government Aims To Improve Prosecution Procedure Against Thieves Who Don’t Pay Electricity Bills

According to the latest reports, a video link meeting was held at the Civil Secretariat. It was attended by the Chief Secretary of Punjab, Zahid Akhtar Zaman, who issued clear directives to Divisional Commissioners and Regional Police Officers (RPOs) to take strict action against the government employees and officers involved in the power theft. He further said that the decision to take action against government officials involved in illegal actions is a part of the authority’s commitment to guarantee accountability at all levels. The Power and Information Minister Murtaza Solangi stated:

“The background is that in our country, some domestic consumers steal electricity and others don’t pay bills. Because of the electricity thieves and those who refuse to pay bills, others have to pay higher bills. Until this is stopped, electricity prices will not come down.”

Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman highlighted that the administration and police will support the operation against electricity theft. Moreover, a province-level committee will be established for this purpose. The basic goal of this committee will be to monitor the progress of this crackdown. The power minister even revealed that work related to a new electricity theft control act is in progress under which infrastructure of enforcement will be established across Pakistan. Moreover, special courts will be set up to hear complaints and give penalties.

