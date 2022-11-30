Punjab govt launches web 3.0 portal

Punjab Government launched a special web portal (web3.punjab.gov.pk/) for the registration of Web 3.0 . Web 3.0 is the third generation of the evolution of internet technologies combining Blockchain, Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), Cloud, Edge, Internet of Things (IoT), Geolocation tech & 5G etc. It was launched during the first meeting of the high-powered committee constituted by Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on the Adoption of Web 3.0 portal in the province.

The launch meeting was held at Arfa Software Technology Park and chaired by Punjab Finance Minister Mohsin Leghari and Punjab Information Technology (IT) Minister Dr. Arslan Khalid. Other members that attended the ceremony included Chairman Punjab Information and Technology Board (PITB) Syed Bilal Haider, Policy and Domain Expert Dr. Hussain Nadim, ICT Industry Experts including Anooshay Shaigan, Sabina Zafar, Badar Khushnood and Faisal Chaudhry were present in the meeting. Others included NetSol CEO Salim Ghauri, Systems CEO Asif Pir, Techlogix CEO Salman Akhtar, STEPS CEO Umar Farooq, [email protected] Chairman Zohaib Khan, ITU VC Dr. Sarfraz Khurshid, representatives from SBP, NBP, BOP, FBR, SECP and PITB DG e-Governance Sajid Latif.

Punjab Finance Minister Mohsin Leghari revealed that by the complete adoption of Web 3.0, many job opportunities will be created contributing to economic growth and a rise in GDP.

“Tourism, Education, Government services, Retail and Real Estate will be the main beneficiaries of the new technology,”

Arsalan Khalid mentioned that the latest technologies such as Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, Machine learning, etc are the backbone of Web 3.0 and will provide more security and personalization to internet users throughout the globe.

“Adoption of Web 3.0 in the province will facilitate more interactivity between different users and websites enabling them to access content from multiple sources at the same time, without having to leave the website they are surfing at any point in time,”

While telling about the development, PITB Chairman Syed Bilal Haider stated:

“Web 3.0 will enable PITB to buy lounges in Metaverse to hold meetings/sign agreements. Citizens would be able to use Metaverse to interact with the government.”

This portal is launched for Web 3.0 contributors that will include researchers, scientists, and IT industry experts. The government emphasized that national and international companies working with Web 3.0 technology and will also be able to submit their valuable feedback through the portal.

