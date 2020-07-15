COVID-19: Punjab Govt Starts SMS service to receive report online

The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department of the Punjab government has launched SMS service for those who tested so they can access COVID-19 report via SMS. This service is a step towards the development of door-step facilities.

After the pandemic hit the world, the potential to monitor for coronavirus has been slowly improved and has now slowed down again. Patents now have the facility to access their electronic laboratory research results, and can receive SMS updates on their covid-19 test.

Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman, Primary and Secondary Health Care Minister, said the program was launched for the comfort of the people and PSHD completed this task in timely manner. “The report of all government laboratories will be available online in the style of private laboratories, “he added.

When the test report arrive, the patient is told to the specified number about the report via SMS, said Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Care. The Health Secretary said more than 130,000 reports have been communicated via SMS so far.

The whole results of the laboratory test have been rendered available so far, Muhammad Usman said. He added that COVID-19 also makes it easy to view all the findings online from the start of the outbreak.