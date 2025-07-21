Punjab Govt Taps Solar Tech to Launch Mobile Education Initiative in the Province

The Punjab government has introduced a tech-enabled mobile education programme to deliver learning resources to children in underserved areas. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif approved the launch of School on Wheels, Library on Wheels, and a Mobile Library project across the province.

These projects aim to reduce educational disparities by using solar-powered vehicles equipped with teaching and reading materials. The School on Wheels initiative will operate through electric rickshaws fitted with solar panels. Each unit will carry foldable chairs, basic teaching supplies, and canopies for shade. Teachers will hold outdoor classes in remote villages and low-access neighbourhoods. Children will also receive free books, art kits, and learning toys.

In parallel, the Library on Wheels will feature mini-vans designed with vibrant illustrations to attract children. These mobile libraries will visit local parks, open spaces, and community centres. They will offer books in Urdu, English, and science, along with children’s magazines to promote reading for pleasure.

A separate Mobile Library service will run on modern buses. These buses will be fitted with tables, bookshelves, and comfortable seating, giving children a quiet space to read and learn outside traditional classrooms. This project supports the chief minister’s “Parho Gay To Barho Gay” vision.

Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat said these mobile initiatives combine innovation with inclusivity. He highlighted their role in promoting a reading culture and ensuring that quality education reaches children regardless of location.

By integrating solar technology and mobility, the Punjab government is transforming how education is delivered, making it flexible, inclusive, and community-driven.

Also read:

Punjab Govt to Begin Free Solar Panels Scheme Starting from August 14