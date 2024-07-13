Punjab Govt to Begin Free Solar Panels Scheme Starting from August 14

The Punjab government has announced a significant initiative to roll out free solar panels scheme across the province, starting on Independence Day, August 14. This move will provide financial relief and promote renewable energy among residents.

On Saturday, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif revealed that households consuming up to 200 units of electricity per month will be eligible to receive free solar panels. This generous offer is part of the government’s efforts to reduce the burden of electricity bills on low-income families.

Households consuming between 200 and 500 units of electricity per month can obtain solar panels at a highly subsidized rate. These consumers will only need to pay 10% of the cost, with the remaining 90% covered by the Punjab government. Payments for these solar panels will be interest-free. However, users can spread the amount over five years, making it easier for families to transition to solar energy without financial strain.

The distribution of these solar panels will be managed through banks, and all details of the scheme have been meticulously finalized. This ensures a smooth and efficient rollout of the program.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif emphasized that this initiative aims to reduce electricity bills by up to 40%, highlighting her commitment to providing much-needed relief to the public. She stated, “These are challenging times, but we stand with the people and will continue to do so.”

Earlier this month, the Punjab government had allocated special funds for the promotion and implementation of solar systems in the upcoming fiscal year’s budget. Finance Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman announced and launched the Chief Minister’s Roshan Gharana Programme at a cost of Rs 9.5 billion. Moreover, this program specifically aims to provide free solar systems for consumers using up to 100 units of electricity per month in the next fiscal year.

According to the budget documents, this initiative will alleviate the financial burden of expensive electricity bills at the provincial level. The Roshan Gharana Programme underscores the government’s commitment to supporting its citizens through innovative and sustainable solutions.

By introducing this solar panel distribution scheme, the Punjab government is proactively promoting renewable energy and reducing the dependency on conventional electricity sources. This initiative not only offers financial relief to households but also contributes to the broader goal of environmental sustainability.

In conclusion, the Punjab government’s announcement to distribute free and subsidized solar panels is a landmark initiative to reduce electricity costs and promote sustainable energy solutions. This program will have a positive impact on thousands of households across the province, providing them with a more affordable and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional electricity.