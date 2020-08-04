The Government of Punjab has decided to block cellular phone services on 9th and 10th of Muharram to protect gatherings and processions. It means people will not be able to use any mobile service on these days.

According to details, a foolproof security plan has been formulated on the directives of CM Usman Buzdar, to maintain law and order during Muharram. Foolproof security arrangements will be ensured at all sensitive places in all the districts of the Lahore Division.

Punjab Govt to Block Cellular Services on 9th & 10th of Muharram

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat has said that maintaining the sanctity of companions of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Ahl-al-Bayt is the first responsibility of all schools of thought and all possible steps will be taken to maintain religious tolerance and root out mischievous elements.

Raja Basharat further said that the country is passing through a critical period and no one would be allowed to spread anarchy.

This is not the first time when the govt, has taken such type of actions. For better security management, govt. had blocked the phone services on occasions like 9th & 10th Muharram, on Eid or on Eid-Milad-un-Nabi. However, this year, the govt. has taken this step to stop the people from making gatherings due to the COVID-19 outbreak.