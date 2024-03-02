The Punjab Government, led by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has embarked on a groundbreaking initiative to create a digital record of every neighbourhood and population in Punjab, marking a significant milestone in the province’s history.

This initiative, named the Punjab Digital Database, aims to compile precise details of the entire population, including numbers, locations, contact information, and addresses of vulnerable segments, for the first time.

Punjab Govt to Soon Create Digital Record of Population

To oversee this endeavour, CM formed a 13-member technical working group, with Marriyum Aurangzeb at its helm. The group includes Bilal Azhar Kiyani, a member of the party’s central economic team and the National Assembly, alongside senior officials and statisticians.

The Punjab Digital Data Bank will be the cornerstone for planning education, health, and development initiatives throughout the province, ensuring fair resource allocation among all residents. Furthermore, it will establish a transparent system for monitoring progress on development projects and disbursing financial assistance directly to beneficiaries.

Accurate data and information availability will facilitate economic policies and informed decision-making processes. The data bank will also support social security programs for the elderly, widows, orphans, needy families, and students.

Additionally, the digital system will automatically register newborns in Punjab and gather information on individuals who have relocated to Punjab from other regions. This population data collection will be instrumental in formulating both short-term and long-term policies.

During a meeting chaired by CM Punjab, the progress of the Punjab Socio-Economic Registry Project was also reviewed. Senior party leaders Pervaiz Rasheed, Maryam Aurangzeb, Azma Bukhari, Sania Ashiq, and social welfare expert Dr. Amjad Saqib participated in the meeting. Chief Secretary Punjab, Chairman P&D, various Provincial Secretaries, Chairman PITB, CEOs of PSPA, Urban Unit, and other officials were also present at the meeting.

