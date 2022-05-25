Punjab govt to suspend mobile phone service across province

Today, mobile phone service in many parts of Lahore has been suspended. According to sources, all city entry and departure routes, including Thokar Niaz Baig and Defense, will be closed for mobile service.

Due to the security scenario surrounding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-(PTI) Insaf’s big march today, the Punjab government has decided to stop mobile phone service across the province (May 25).

The government has chosen to seal the Red Zone in the capital city to block it, and PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has stated that the long march will take place today.

Meanwhile, former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan reiterated that he will lead a massive convoy from KPK to Islamabad. The PTI head addressed a press conference in Peshawar, urging the country to unite against the ‘imported government,’ which he says was ‘installed’ through a US-backed regime-change plot.

Punjab Police, on the other side, initiated a crackdown on (PTI) leaders ahead of the long march. According to the data, Punjab police have launched raids in Lahore, Rajanpur, Khanewal, and other places to apprehend PTI workers and leaders.

PTI leaders Abid Sukhera, Wajid Sukhera, and Imran Sattar, as well as Saif ur Rehman and Atta Ullah Khan, were arrested as part of a crackdown. PTI Chairman Imran Khan has condemned the crackdown on PTI leaders and activists following the event.