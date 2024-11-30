Punjab Introduces Eco-Friendly E-Taxi Scheme

The Punjab government is taking a significant step towards a greener future by introducing an E-Taxi scheme. This initiative aims to reduce air pollution, promote sustainable transportation, and create new job opportunities.

Provincial Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan stated that the scheme will involve offering a large portion of online taxis with electric vehicles (EVs). These EVs will be made available to drivers through attractive packages, either on down payment or easy installments. Under this scheme, a large number of online taxis will be converted to electric vehicles (EVs).

“Our studies indicate that drivers will save up to 40% on fuel costs by switching to electric vehicles,” he said.

Key benefits of the e-taxi scheme

Reduced Air Pollution: Electric vehicles produce zero tailpipe emissions, contributing to cleaner air and a healthier environment.

Electric vehicles produce zero tailpipe emissions, contributing to cleaner air and a healthier environment. Lower Operating Costs: Electric vehicles have lower fuel and maintenance costs, leading to increased profitability for drivers.

Electric vehicles have lower fuel and maintenance costs, leading to increased profitability for drivers. Job Creation: The scheme will generate employment opportunities for drivers, technicians, and other related industries.

The scheme will generate employment opportunities for drivers, technicians, and other related industries. Technological Advancement: The adoption of electric vehicles will stimulate the growth of the electric vehicle ecosystem in Pakistan.

By implementing this ambitious project, the Punjab government is demonstrating its commitment to sustainable development and a greener future. This initiative is expected to have a positive impact on both the environment and the economy.