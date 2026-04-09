Punjab Introduces Police App to Digitize Reporting of Lost Documents

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has launched a new digital platform to simplify reporting lost documents, marking another step toward modernizing public services in the province.

The newly introduced Punjab Police Pakistan App allows citizens to file complaints for lost identity cards, passports, and driving licenses without visiting police stations or service centers.

Under the initiative, users can submit their reports directly through the app from home, after which a copy of the missing document report (FIR) is delivered to their registered address, eliminating the need for physical follow-ups.

Speaking at the launch, the chief minister said the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to improving service delivery through technology. She emphasized that providing convenience to citizens through innovation remains a key priority.

Officials noted that the app is expected to significantly reduce the time, cost, and inconvenience traditionally associated with lodging such complaints, while also easing pressure on police stations.

The move is part of a broader push by the provincial government to digitize public services and enhance accessibility, as authorities increasingly turn to technology to streamline administrative processes and improve citizen engagement.

Also read:

How to Apply for Bike Fuel Subsidy in Islamabad via Mobile App: Step-by-Step Guide