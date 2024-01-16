Punjab Launches BISE App For Convenience Of Matric/Intermediate Students

According to the latest reports, Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi recently launched an e-services mobile application for students. The BISE app has been designed for the convenience of matriculation and intermediate students of Lahore. It will enable them to get the results, certificate verification, and other academic documents online. The app will be very helpful for students seeking admission to different institutes.

BISE App Introduced For Matric/Intermediate Students

Reports claim that the caretaker chief minister of Punjab visited the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore today. He wrapped off a new mobile app for the comfort of students. The Students of Punjab can now get the required documents at their doorstep. Mohsin Naqvi aims to unify all education boards under a single platform using this mobile app. In addition, he also directed the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) to secure its functionality across all boards within one week. The app will allow students to access the specific services of their respective boards by entering the board’s name.

The newly launched app is dubbed as BISE app. The caretaker minister launched it by pressing a button while and also reviewed it by tracking it on a mobile. The basic things the app can do are:

e-payment

Issuance of result card

verification of degree

issuance of the non-objection certificate

issuance of migration certificate

In addition to that, students can also get duplicate and triplicate degrees through a streamlined process via the e-app. Mohsin Naqvi claims that this initiative will soon make its way to the remaining eight boards across Punjab. He stated:

“Students will not have to spend hours coming to the board office to get the required documents. The students had to stand in line for hours in the bank for the submission of fees. If people are given good education and health, then nothing else will be needed.”

The caretaker chief minister categorically stated back in October 2023 that there is no plan to privatize schools in the province. According to him, this matter has never been under contemplation. Moreover, he also applauded the dedicated teachers who continue their valuable service amidst baseless rumors.