Punjab Launches e-Cattle System To Facilitate Citizens On Eid-ul-Azha

The Punjab government has recently introduced the e-Cattle Market System. It is an official online portal that allows residents to purchase sacrificial animals from the comfort of their homes ahead of Eid-ul-Adha. Developed by the Punjab IT Board for the Punjab Cattle Market Management & Development Company, this system helps citizens throughout Punjab to register and sell their cattle online.

The ingenious portal offers detailed listings of cattle for sale, including photographs, age, weight, species, breed, price, and other basic information about each animal. This system facilitates the buying and selling process, making it more accessible and efficient for users across the region. According to the officials from the Punjab Cattle Market Management, the portal is secure for transactions, requiring buyers and sellers to provide their ID card numbers to guarantee safety and transparency.

Download the Punjab e-cattle system on Android

Web Portal: https://ecattlemarket.punjab.gov.pk

Android App: https://shorturl.at/aE6eC

What The e-Cattle Market App Offers?

The newly launched e-cattle market app comes with a comprehensive and user-friendly interface. It allows buyers to browse a wide selection of sacrificial animals. The app features detailed information about animals and allows direct communication with dealers. Ibrahim Tariq Shafi, Chairman of the Punjab Cattle Market Management & Development Company (PMMDC), highlighted the app’s benefits:

“It enables citizens to order animals without visiting crowded markets, thereby reducing congestion and saving time and petrol.”

Key features of the app include a price filter for tailored search results and a secure transaction process. This security measure has been well-received, providing safety and reassurance during transactions. Since its launch, the PMMDC’s business has grown remarkably, from Rs 3 billion to Rs 14 billion, exemplifying the app’s rapid acceptance and success.

As per the MET office, the date of Eid ul Adha 2024 depends on the lunar calendar. If Zilqad ends after 29 days, Zilhajj will begin on June 8, with Eid ul Adha falling on June 17. If Zilqad lasts 30 days, Zilhajj will start on June 9, and Eidul Adha will be on June 18. The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will confirm the exact date after the moon sighting.