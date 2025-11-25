Punjab Launches First-Ever Satellite Monitoring System to Protect Forests

The Punjab government has launched a new satellite monitoring system to protect forests across the province. This is a major step toward using modern technology for environmental protection. Officials say it is the first coordinated digital surveillance system for forests in Punjab.

The system was introduced under the direction of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb explained the details of the project. She said that several high-resolution satellites are part of this system. These include WorldView-3, SPOT 6-7, Pleiades, PRSS-1, Landsat, and Sentinel-2. All these satellites will work together to provide real-time information about forest areas.

The data will show forest cover, tree health, vegetation patterns, and land-use changes. This information will help authorities detect illegal logging, encroachments, and other harmful activities quickly. The system will send instant alerts to the Environmental Protection Force. This will allow teams on the ground to take action without delay.

The satellite system will also support planning for new tree-planting drives. It will help in wildlife conservation as well. Remote sensing technology will give accurate information about changes in the environment. It will also help track forest fires and assess the damage caused by them. This will make the government’s response to threats faster and more effective.

For the first time, Punjab will have a complete electronic record of all forest land. This digital record will help stop manipulation or illegal changes to forest boundaries. Satellite images will also help identify the best locations for future plantation campaigns. This will make upcoming afforestation efforts more focused and successful.

The Punjab government has decided to integrate the satellite and drone monitoring system directly into the Forest Department. The government will not hand it over to any private company. A central control room and a modern Geographic Information System (GIS) lab have already been set up. Both are being run by well-trained technical staff. This new unit will work permanently under the department and will remain under government authority.

Aurangzeb said the system’s performance will be measured through specific indicators. These include the accuracy and speed of automated reporting. The new system also records and analyzes changes in forest areas continuously. It sends instant alerts in case of illegal activity or environmental disturbances. Such features were not available in the past.

She also stated that the system works independently and uses only satellite and drone data. It is designed to be tamper-proof. No individual or political actor can change or manipulate the information. This will also ensure transparency and fairness in forest monitoring.

The Punjab government is fully funding the project. The government also hired all technical experts through open competition. They have received specialized training from reputable national institutions to ensure high standards of work.

This new system marks an important shift toward modern, technology-based forest protection in Punjab. It shows the government’s commitment to safeguarding natural resources for future generations.