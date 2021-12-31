|Punjab Ombudsman Official Facebook page Crosses 50k followers with 4M visitors in 2021

The year 2021 was a big success for Punjab Ombudsman since its official page crossed 50,000 followers and around 4 million users visited it for registering complaints and getting help. This office is headed by Ombudsman Azam Suleman who has achieved great success this year by utilizing communication technology and social media platforms to reach more people in a better way than before. Punjab Ombudsman Official Facebook page was used to transmit information to the general public and track their complaints.

The 4 million visitors who visited the page were not just from Pakistan but other parts of the world as well. Many people took to a Facebook page in order to lodge their complaints since they were responded well on time through this medium, which built their trust.

People are Registering Compamints through Punjab Ombudsman Official Facebook page

Keeping in view the environmental issues and adopting the technology for more reliability, the Ombudsman office is made 100 percent paperless and reports of the last 24 years are available online for public view. A spokesperson revealed that they have made data of 262,092 files, containing details of more than two lakh and 50 thousand complaints online which can be downloaded. It was not easy as it seems since 8.5 million pages are scanned in order to make this data digitalized and available for everyone.

Other than that an app named Ombudsman Punjab Management Information System (OPMIS) which was created with the same purpose of reaching more people has been downloaded by more than ten thousand people from the Google Play Store. The app has a good rating which means that it is helping people with lodging complaints as well. People are facilitated to lodge complaints in either English or Urdu and can also track them afterward.

No doubt, under Azam Suleman’s leadership, holistic reforms are witnessed in this sector which is digitalized and is now catering to more people as compared to the past, facilitating masses to the best of its capability.

Also Read: Meta/Facebook earned the title of ‘Worst company of 2021’, Here’s why?