Punjab Ombudsman Purchases 12 Mobile Phones Worth Rs7.6M for Officers

The Punjab Ombudsman, Major (Retired) Azam Suleman Khan, recently purchased 12 high-end mobile phones worth Rs7.6 million for his officers to efficiently address public complaints. This noteworthy investment includes premium models from Apple and Samsung. The basic goal behind this investment is to address the complaints from overseas. According to the latest reports, Punjab Provincial Ombudsman Major (Retired) Azam Suleman Khan himself confirmed the purchase of heavy-duty mobile phones for officers. He emphasized that these mobile phones are important tools for his officers to effectively manage and resolve public complaints.

Punjab Ombudsman Met CM Maryam Nawaz To Discuss Administrative Matters

On June 10, the Punjab Ombudsman met Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to discuss administrative matters, good governance, public grievances, and their redress mechanisms in the province. During the meeting, the ombudsman reported to the CM on the steps taken by his department to address public complaints and disputes. Moreover, he also presented the annual report summarizing the department’s efforts and achievements.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviewed different suggestions for enhancing provincial services, acknowledging the importance of the Ombudsman’s role in protecting citizens’ rights. The Punjab Ombudsman’s mandate includes ensuring adherence to the rule of law, analyzing and rectifying inequities caused by maladministration, and stopping corrupt practices.

This procurement of high-end mobile phones highlights the Ombudsman’s commitment to improving operational capabilities and addressing public grievances more effectively, thereby contributing to better governance and service delivery in Punjab.