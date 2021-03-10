Punjab Police launches an app for digital monitoring of FIR

The Punjab Police has agreed to launch a new app to digitally track all steps of the FIR registration process, from receipt of the application to registration of the report at the front desk, in order to make the process more convenient for everyone.

Inspector General Punjab Police (IGP) Inam Ghani mentioned that the application would include essential FIR records such as the time of application receipt and case registration at the front desk.

The application will allow Punjab Police to begin departmental and legal measures against officers who unnecessarily withhold the registration of a FIR, according to the IG Punjab.

He went on to say that genuine attempts should be made to address the issues of people calling the 15 emergency number while treating them with respect, and that particular attention should be paid to the monitoring system in order to obtain citizen input on the first responder.

The app will be launched as a pilot project in Kasur district at first. The app will include all pertinent information, such as the time of application receipt and case registration at the front desk, and will be accessible with a single click.

This way, if anyone is causing a pause in the production of a report, they will be kept accountable, and departmental and legal action will be taken against them.