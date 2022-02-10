The Punjab police have finally filed a written complaint to the federal government, requesting that violent online games, particularly the popular PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), be completely banned, claiming that it is promoting criminal tendencies among youngsters.

The decision came ten days after the police high command convened a conference on Jan 29 after Lahore police reported that a teenager had allegedly killed four members of his family after being swayed by the PUBG game.

Punjab Police Lodges a Written Complaint to Federal Government for Banning PubG

Inspector-General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan presided over the meeting, which was attended by numerous senior police personnel. In the meeting, all of the senior officials unanimously recommended taking a tough stance and filing a formal complaint with the federal authorities seeking a ban on the game.

Following the decision, the IG office formally wrote to the Punjab additional chief secretary (ACS-home) on Wednesday, requesting that PUBG be banned in order to prevent further violent events.

Another senior police officer described PUBG as a harmful sport for minors, explaining that it is an online multiplayer “battle royale” game in which the victor is the last survivor. According to him, the players are assigned missions in the game that require them to kill others using lethal weapons.

“The stages of the games portray a horrifying picture in which young players are urged to enter battlegrounds, wield lethal weapons, seek vengeance for slaughter, and kill others,” he stated.

On the basis of parental complaints that the online game was a waste of time and had a major detrimental influence on children’s physical and psychological health, many countries have banned it.

The game was also banned by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in July 2020, after Lahore police officials expressed concern that it was inciting youngsters to violence, citing incidents in which teens attempted suicide after failing to complete the tasks in the games.

