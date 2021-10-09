Lost Your Phone? Punjab Police Launches An App to Get it Back

The Punjab police department has introduced a new smartphone application to prevent the theft and sale of mobile phones and recover them if they get stolen or snatched. The Capital City Police Lahore developed the application — the e-Gadget Monitoring System — in collaboration with the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB). You can now get your lost phone with this newly launched app by Punjab Police.

The launching ceremony of the app took place at the DIG Investigations Lahore office. Capital City Police Chief BA Nasir attended the inaugural ceremony as the chief guest.

Punjab Police Launches An App to Get Back Your Lost Phone Easily

Several police high-ups including DIG Investigation Dr Inaam Wahid, DIG Operations Waqas Nazeer, SSP Admin Mutazir Mehdi, SSP Investigations Zeeshan Asghar, SSP (CRO) Ahsan Saifullah, senior police officers, trade leaders and media representatives also attended the event.

DIG Dr Inam Wajid said on the occasion,

The smartphone businesses will be able to save IMEIs of sold phones on the application, which would essentially create a principle database for smartphones.

How does the App work?

Using the e-Gadget app, traders in the mobile phone industry can easily register themselves. Shopkeepers will store the IMEI numbers of each mobile phone in the app so that the police may access the database for stolen devices.

CCPO Lahore BA Nasir called the app a revolution. According to him, its effective use would minimise cellphone theft by 60% to 70%. He promised merchants that the app would assist them to safeguard their businesses.

In case a mobile phone is stolen, the police will be notified promptly via the app and an FIR will be instantly uploaded there.

The Lahore police chief further said stolen devices were being sold and purchased as the data of stolen mobile phones was not available online.

Nasir said once the app gets success in Lahore, its scope would be expanded to other areas as well.

DIG Dr Inam Wahid said businesses for mobile phone sales, repair and software installation will save the IMEI number on the app for each phone. As a result, a database of stolen mobiles will be available to the police and thieves will not be able to sell the mobile anywhere.

Customers will be able to use the app to verify if they are being sold a stolen device.

Meanwhile, the Punjab police also want all citizens to ensure at the time of purchasing a vehicle that they are not buying a stolen automobile. Citizens are advised to contact the Punjab police’s Police Khidmat Markaz (PKM) for the Vehicle Verification Certificate to ensure the vehicle is not stolen.

Anyhow, users can download it from both the Google Playstore and iOS App Store.

Source: Geo News