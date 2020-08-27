On August 25th, 2020 Punjab Police registered an FIR against the biggest scam against Chinese investors in Pakistan. This is one of the biggest frauds that happen to Chinese after the CPEC announcement. Zing Technologies Director, a company that provides Fintech and mobile financial services in Pakistan through the collaboration of Chinese investment and state bank approval was scammed through making a lookalike company here in Pakistan.

Punjab Police Sacked Zing Technologies Director for Multi-Million Dollar Fraud with Chinese Investors in Pakistan

Director was using the profile, name, and affiliations of Chinese Company and had made multiple projects with Banks, Government institutions like Nadra, Union Pay, etc. These projects were worth a million dollars.

It has also seen that multiple fake signatures were also used in order to win contracts by keeping Chinese Investors uninformed.

After witnessing these scams, the other director who was solely responsible for bringing Chinese Investors in Pakistan sued the one who did fraud and official FIR is also registered against Fake Zing Company.

Such scams have damaged the reputation of Pakistan and those people who bring investors in Pakistan. Punjab police have immediately launched an FIR and have started the interrogation from the accused scamster.

