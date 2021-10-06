Technology can play a vital role in mitigating crimes and enforcing laws. In line with that, Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has launched tablets equipped with modern technology. The tablets are integrated with the criminal records of declared offenders, e-challan data, stolen and blacklisted vehicles, and other similar information.

Punjab Police Vehicles Acquire Modern Tech Gadgets

Yesterday, CCPO Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar and Chief Operating Officer Kamran Khan introduced the information technology-based tablets in eight vehicles of Police Response Unit at a ceremony held at Punjab Safe Cities Authority Qurban Lines.

Chief Operating Officer Muhammad Kamran Khan summarized the CCPO on the working of e-traffic applications and tablets. These tablets have been installed in eight vehicles of PRU which include Shahdara, Kahna, Sherakot, Chung, and Harbanspura.

While talking to the media, CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar revealed the importance of this latest technology in operational and strategic policing to assist humanity and curb crimes. During a media talk, CPO and Additional IG, Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, said that these vehicles will play a vital role in enforcing law and order in Pakistan.

Furthermore, the premier added that these vehicles will enable the on-duty personnel to keep track of all the important information and take the proper action against the offenders. Nearly three weeks ago, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Punjab Traffic Police, Sohail Akhtar, told that the process of getting a driver’s license has been digitalized to guarantee transparency and convenience for the citizens.

