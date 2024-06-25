Punjab Rolls Out Digital School on Wheels

The Punjab government is taking a big step towards digital education with the launch of the “Digital School on Wheel” project across the province. This innovative initiative aims to bridge the digital gap and equip students and teachers with the skills they need to thrive in the modern world.

Here’s a breakdown of the exciting program:

Mobile Classrooms

Specially equipped buses will transform into mobile classrooms, bringing technology directly to students in various locations.

Free Chromebooks

50,000 students from government schools will receive free Chromebooks, providing them with personal devices to access educational resources and learning tools.

Teacher Training

1,000 government school teachers will benefit from free digital certification courses, enhancing their skills and knowledge to effectively integrate technology into their teaching methods.

This project is a collaborative effort between the Punjab government and three major stakeholders: Allied (an Australian organization), Tech Valley, and Google for Education.

Allied will contribute to the assembly of Chromebooks within Punjab, promoting local production.

Google for Education will play a key role by providing free Google IDs to students, supporting free certification courses for university students, and even compiling data on out-of-school children in the province.

Tech Valley, likely a local tech hub or organization, will contribute its expertise to the project’s overall development and implementation.

The “Digital School on Wheels” initiative holds immense potential for transforming Punjab’s educational landscape. By equipping students and teachers with the necessary tools and training, the program can empower future generations to actively participate in the digital world.