Punjab Rolls Out PAK-ID App for Online Biometric Vehicle Verification

The Excise & Taxation Department, Punjab, has launched the PAK-ID app, a digital platform enabling biometric verification of vehicle ownership for registration and transfer through a fully online system.

Developed in collaboration with the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), the application allows vehicle owners in Pakistan and abroad to complete verification using biometric authentication and Face ID technology.

Officials said the initiative eliminates the need for overseas Pakistanis to visit embassies, submit attested affidavits, or issue powers of attorney for vehicle ownership confirmation. The Face ID feature is designed to assist senior citizens whose thumb impressions may have faded over time.

The app was inaugurated at the Directorate Office of the Excise & Taxation Department, Punjab, by Director General Umar Sher Chatha, in the presence of senior representatives from NADRA and PITB.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chatha said the department had been facing routine delays in vehicle transfer cases due to biometric verification challenges. He noted that overseas vehicle owners were particularly affected by lengthy procedures involving document attestation and verification through diplomatic missions.

With the new system, manual and embassy-based verification processes have been discontinued. Authorities say the digital framework reduces human intervention, simplifies workflows, and enhances transparency.

The department confirmed that vehicle transfer fees are already being collected through the province’s e-pay system. Once biometric verification and payment are completed, ownership transfer is finalized within 48 hours.

Officials further stated that collaboration with NADRA will help integrate vehicle owner verification across provinces, linking departmental data to strengthen national-level digital governance mechanisms.

