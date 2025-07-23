Punjab Set to Ban Mobile Phone Use in Schools Amid Rising Social Media Concerns

The Punjab Assembly has taken a firm step towards limiting mobile phone usage among students by proposing a province-wide ban during school hours. The resolution, if passed, would apply to both public and private educational institutions, marking a significant shift in the government’s approach to digital distractions in the classroom.

The resolution was presented by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Rahila Khadim Hussain, who expressed growing alarm over the psychological and ethical impact of smartphones and social media on students. She stated that mobile phones are not only distracting learners from academics but also contributing to a decline in moral values and attention spans.

Rahila Khadim emphasized that the state has a responsibility to ensure the positive mental and social development of children. “In this digital age, unchecked exposure to social media is damaging children’s cognitive and moral growth,” the resolution notes.

The proposal calls for urgent action, urging the provincial government to impose an immediate ban on students bringing or using mobile phones during school hours. It also suggests a long-term policy to regulate children’s access to online platforms, with an aim to curb exposure to inappropriate content and digital addiction.

Experts believe that if implemented, this ban could restore discipline in classrooms and help children focus better on studies. However, the move may spark debate among parents, students, and tech advocates regarding the balance between safety, freedom, and digital literacy.

The resolution is now under consideration and, if approved, could soon lead to new legislation aimed at protecting the educational environment from the growing impact of digital technology.

