Punjab has taken a big step toward modernization by deciding to replace the paper slips at toll plazas with full digital system. The decision came during a special meeting chaired by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, where key development projects across the province were reviewed. These included initiatives in transport, construction, energy conservation, and city beautification.

Officials announced that 38 toll plazas will soon adopt a “One App, One System” model, similar to the motorway network. This move aims to make travel faster, more transparent, and more convenient for drivers across Punjab.

The provincial government also approved the construction and rehabilitation of five major roads through public-private partnerships. This approach will help reduce costs and speed up development.

Punjab to End Paper Slips at Toll Plazas with Full Digital System

Through e-tendering, Punjab has already saved Rs. 40 billion, showing clear progress in ensuring transparency and efficiency in public spending. All upcoming road projects will include solar-powered streetlights, supporting the province’s commitment to clean and energy-efficient infrastructure.

Under the Lahore beautification plan, major areas such as the Railway Station, Data Darbar, Misri Shah, Ek Moriya, and Do Moriya bridges will undergo major revamps. A new fountain and a mini children’s train will be installed near the railway station, while new roads and walkways will be developed within a 3-kilometer radius.

Rebuilding After Flood Damage

The government is also accelerating the restoration of flood-damaged infrastructure. So far, 54 major bridges, 142 small bridges, and 858 roads have been rebuilt. The 93-km Multan-Vehari Road is being upgraded to become Punjab’s first dust-free highway.

In addition, the government plans to launch a Tourism Corridor stretching from Quaid-e-Azam Interchange to Wagah Border, expected to open by mid-2026.

Road Projects Across Punjab

By December 2025, Punjab will launch 2,341 new road projects covering 5,251 kilometers, all scheduled for completion by June 2026. Meanwhile, under the CM Punjab Initiative, work on 10,000 km of road repairs is in its final phase.

These efforts highlight Punjab’s clear focus on digital transformation, modern infrastructure, and sustainable growth. With each initiative, the province is moving closer to becoming a faster, smarter, and greener Punjab.