Punjab University’s “Haya Day” Notice on Valentine’s Day was Fake

Every valentine’s Day, we come across two schools of thought in Pakistan: One who loves to celebrate the day for the sake of joy and the other one who term it as Haram. This time things were a little bit different since we received a university Haya day notice that was circulating on the internet. The name of the university mentioned in the notice was Punjab University and the notice was quite funny but it became controversial as soon as people saw it.

Punjab University won the Talibanization Rules. Decl. 14th Feb. as Haya Day, Men wear Talighi dress, Women Burqa and men and women shall keep a 100meters Distance. Wht a shame for Pakistan. Stop Talibanization of Pakistan. #UNSC, #media, #Bbc, #AlJazeera, #USA, pic.twitter.com/mSkKWY05NY — Munir Mengal (@MMengal) February 14, 2022

Haya Day Notice:

The notice circulating on the internet suggested Punjab University Students be extra rightful on 14th February. On this day, the students should maintain distance from the opposite gender since celebrating it is considered a sin. One thing that was criticized was the dress code created for this particular day. Named “Haya Day” dress code, it ordered boys to wear a white prayer cap as they do while reading jamaat prayers.

On the other hand, women were asked to wear black burkas with hand gloves too. Isn’t it funny? There’s more to it. It was also suggested that upon wearing it, students should maintain 100 meters distance from the opposite gender at all times.

The funny part is that it revealed if university students violated this notice, they will be fined PKR 10,000.

People were not happy about this notice and took to social media sites to show their displeasure over the notice. Some of the people termed the university as Tableeghi Jamaat Center.

Happy Valentine’s Day ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hz19PMoQi5 — Amber Rahim Shamsi (@AmberRShamsi) February 14, 2022

However, soon after people started discussing it, University came up with a notification that it is fake. This notification was spread to defame the university.

Fake Notification. pic.twitter.com/QsqHW7tnkM — University of the Punjab (@PU_OfficialPK) February 13, 2022

