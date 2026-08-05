Punjab Updates E-Challan Review Process With 24-Hour Cancellation Timeline

Motorists in Punjab can now expect quicker action if they receive an incorrect electronic traffic challan. The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has updated its online e-challan review process, making it easier for citizens to challenge wrongly issued traffic tickets and have them canceled more quickly.

The online review service itself is not new. Since August 2025, vehicle owners have been able to use the PSCA portal to check their e-challans, submit review requests, and upload supporting documents. However, the latest update introduces a more clearly defined process for resolving complaints.

According to the PSCA, if a submitted complaint is found to be valid after verification, the incorrect e-challan will be canceled within 24 hours. This provides motorists with a clearer timeline for when they can expect a decision on their case.

To challenge an e-challan, motorists need to log in to the official PSCA e-challan portal, locate the traffic ticket, and submit a review request. They can upload supporting evidence such as vehicle ownership records, photographs, or other documents that prove the challan was issued incorrectly or contains inaccurate information.

After reviewing the evidence, the PSCA will determine whether the challan was wrongly issued. If the claim is verified, the authority will cancel the ticket through the updated process.

The improved system is expected to help drivers who receive incorrect challans due to registration errors, unclear vehicle number plates, recently sold vehicles, or the misuse of duplicate number plates. By allowing complaints to be handled online, the process also reduces the need for motorists to visit traffic offices in person.

While the new system promises cancellation within 24 hours, the timeline begins only after the submitted evidence has been verified. This means that the total processing time may vary depending on the complexity of each case and the quality of the documents provided by the applicant.

The PSCA has advised citizens to use the online review facility only for genuine complaints. It also urged motorists to access only the official PSCA e-challan portal and avoid sharing sensitive information such as CNIC details, vehicle information, or payment data on unofficial websites.

The updated process is part of ongoing efforts to make traffic enforcement more transparent and user-friendly. By providing a faster and more structured complaint system, the PSCA aims to ensure that genuine errors are corrected quickly while maintaining confidence in the province’s electronic traffic enforcement system.