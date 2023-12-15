Punjab Vehicle Verification: Simplified Methods for Car Owners
In Punjab, Pakistan, vehicle verification is a crucial process to ensure the legality and authenticity of vehicles on the road. It’s done through the Punjab Excise and Taxation Department, aiming to confirm the ownership, registration, and other vital details of vehicles. This verification process involves checking the vehicle’s registration number, chassis number, and engine number against the official records to guarantee compliance with regulations.
To verify a vehicle in Punjab, individuals can access the Excise and Taxation Department’s online portal or visit their local office. Through the online platform, people can enter the vehicle’s registration number to obtain its details and validate its authenticity. Alternatively, visiting the department’s office allows for physical verification, where officials cross-reference the vehicle’s details with the official records. In this article, we have covered three ways to verify your cars in Punjab. These are;
- Online Vehicle Verification Through MTMIS Punjab website
- Vehicle Verification in Punjab Through SMS
- Vehicle Verification By Visiting The Punjab Tax and Excise Department
Before digging into these three methods let’s first discuss why vehicle verification is important in Punjab, Pakistan.
Why Vehicle Verification is important in Punjab?
Vehicle verification in Punjab helps track stolen or illegally obtained vehicles, curbing vehicle-related crimes like theft and smuggling. When a vehicle is registered and verified, it becomes easier for authorities to keep tabs on its ownership and usage, making it harder for criminals to operate undetected. This process acts as a safeguard, making sure that vehicles on the road are legitimate and owned by lawful individuals.
Online Vehicle Verification in Punjab
The process of verifying your vehicle in Punjab online is quite easy. You have to visit the official website of MTMIS Punjab. The online Punjab vehicle verification system only requires users to enter their car or bike’s registration number. Here is the two-step process for online vehicle verification in Punjab.
- Visit the official MTMIS website of the Punjab Excise and Taxation Department. You will get a screen like this,
- Enter the registration number of the vehicle to verify its ownership and click on the ‘Search’ button
Once you hit ‘Search,’ the system will generate the following information about the vehicle:
- Owner’s name
- Father’s name
- Owner’s city
- Latest payment details
- Date
- Amount
- Chassis number
- Engine number
- Make name
- Registration date
- Model
- Vehicle price
- Colour
- Token tax paid up to
- Application type
- Challan paid date
- Application current status
- Inspection date
Vehicle Verification in Punjab Through SMS
Punjab Information Technology Board in collaboration with the Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department has introduced an SMS vehicle verification in Punjab. The service allowed smartphone users to immediately access all the ownership and payment details of cars and bikes registered across the province. You have to follow these steps.
- Open the SMS window on your phone
- Type your vehicle’s registration number
- Send the text to 8785
- As soon as you send the message, you will receive a text back, carrying the details of your vehicle
Vehicle Verification By Visiting The Punjab Tax and Excise Department
Suppose the vehicle information appearing on the MTMIS Punjab website is incorrect or needs modification in any field, be it a spelling error or an issue of unpaid taxes. In that case, you can visit the Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department of the Government of Punjab to resolve the issue.
Document Required for Vehicle Verification
Here is a list of documents you will most likely need for Punjab vehicle verification.
- Vehicle Registration Book
- License Plate Number
- Token Tax Record
- Return File
- Sale Receipt
- Sale Invoice
- Delivery Letter
Vehicle Verification in Lahore
For vehicle verification in Lahore, you have to visit the head office of the Punjab Excise and Taxation Department.
- Address: Government of the Punjab, 2nd Floor, Transport House, 11-Egerton Road,
- Contact: 0800-08786
- Email: [email protected]
- Office Hours: Monday – Friday 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM
Those who live outside Lahore can visit the office of the Punjab Excise and Taxation Department in their respective city.
Rawalpindi Office
- Address: 22-A, Civil Lines, Rawalpindi
- Phone Number: 051-9271926
- Email: [email protected]
Sahiwal Office
- Address: Fateh Sher Road, Sahiwal
- Phone Number: 040-9200198
- Email: [email protected]
Faisalabad Office
- Address: P/819, behind Serena Hotel, near Jinnah Garden, Faisalabad
- Phone Number: 041-9200023
- Email: [email protected]
Sargodha Office
- Address: Mela Mandi Road, Sargodha
- Phone Number: 048-9230190
- Email: [email protected]
Multan Office
- Address: Lodhi Colony Road, MDA Chowk
- Phone Number: 061-9200123
- Email: [email protected]
D.G. Khan Office
- Address: Railway Road, D.G. Khan
- Phone Number: 064-9260186
- Email: [email protected]
Bahawalpur Office
- Address: Near Civil Court, Bahawalpur
- Phone Number: 062 – 92 50 173
- Email: [email protected]
Gujranwala Office
- Address: District Courts, Gujranwala
- Phone Number: 055-92 00 431
- Email: [email protected]
