In Punjab, Pakistan, vehicle verification is a crucial process to ensure the legality and authenticity of vehicles on the road. It’s done through the Punjab Excise and Taxation Department, aiming to confirm the ownership, registration, and other vital details of vehicles. This verification process involves checking the vehicle’s registration number, chassis number, and engine number against the official records to guarantee compliance with regulations.

To verify a vehicle in Punjab, individuals can access the Excise and Taxation Department’s online portal or visit their local office. Through the online platform, people can enter the vehicle’s registration number to obtain its details and validate its authenticity. Alternatively, visiting the department’s office allows for physical verification, where officials cross-reference the vehicle’s details with the official records. In this article, we have covered three ways to verify your cars in Punjab. These are;

Online Vehicle Verification Through MTMIS Punjab website

Vehicle Verification in Punjab Through SMS

Vehicle Verification By Visiting The Punjab Tax and Excise Department

Before digging into these three methods let’s first discuss why vehicle verification is important in Punjab, Pakistan.

Why Vehicle Verification is important in Punjab?

Vehicle verification in Punjab helps track stolen or illegally obtained vehicles, curbing vehicle-related crimes like theft and smuggling. When a vehicle is registered and verified, it becomes easier for authorities to keep tabs on its ownership and usage, making it harder for criminals to operate undetected. This process acts as a safeguard, making sure that vehicles on the road are legitimate and owned by lawful individuals.

Punjab Vehicle Verification: Simplified Methods for Car Owners

Online Vehicle Verification in Punjab

The process of verifying your vehicle in Punjab online is quite easy. You have to visit the official website of MTMIS Punjab. The online Punjab vehicle verification system only requires users to enter their car or bike’s registration number. Here is the two-step process for online vehicle verification in Punjab.

Visit the official MTMIS website of the Punjab Excise and Taxation Department. You will get a screen like this,

Enter the registration number of the vehicle to verify its ownership and click on the ‘Search’ button

Once you hit ‘Search,’ the system will generate the following information about the vehicle:

Owner’s name

Father’s name

Owner’s city

Latest payment details

Date

Amount

Chassis number

Engine number

Make name

Registration date

Model

Vehicle price

Colour

Token tax paid up to

Application type

Challan paid date

Application current status

Inspection date

Vehicle Verification in Punjab Through SMS

Punjab Information Technology Board in collaboration with the Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department has introduced an SMS vehicle verification in Punjab. The service allowed smartphone users to immediately access all the ownership and payment details of cars and bikes registered across the province. You have to follow these steps.

Open the SMS window on your phone

Type your vehicle’s registration number

Send the text to 8785

As soon as you send the message, you will receive a text back, carrying the details of your vehicle

Vehicle Verification By Visiting The Punjab Tax and Excise Department

Suppose the vehicle information appearing on the MTMIS Punjab website is incorrect or needs modification in any field, be it a spelling error or an issue of unpaid taxes. In that case, you can visit the Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department of the Government of Punjab to resolve the issue.

Document Required for Vehicle Verification

Here is a list of documents you will most likely need for Punjab vehicle verification.

Vehicle Registration Book

License Plate Number

Token Tax Record

Return File

Sale Receipt

Sale Invoice

Delivery Letter

Vehicle Verification in Lahore

For vehicle verification in Lahore, you have to visit the head office of the Punjab Excise and Taxation Department.

Address: Government of the Punjab, 2nd Floor, Transport House, 11-Egerton Road,

Contact: 0800-08786

Email: [email protected]

Office Hours: Monday – Friday 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Those who live outside Lahore can visit the office of the Punjab Excise and Taxation Department in their respective city.

Rawalpindi Office

Address: 22-A, Civil Lines, Rawalpindi

Phone Number: 051-9271926

Email: [email protected]

Sahiwal Office

Address: Fateh Sher Road, Sahiwal

Phone Number: 040-9200198

Email: [email protected]

Faisalabad Office

Address: P/819, behind Serena Hotel, near Jinnah Garden, Faisalabad

Phone Number: 041-9200023

Email: [email protected]

Sargodha Office

Address: Mela Mandi Road, Sargodha

Phone Number: 048-9230190

Email: [email protected]

Multan Office

Address: Lodhi Colony Road, MDA Chowk

Phone Number: 061-9200123

Email: [email protected]

D.G. Khan Office

Address: Railway Road, D.G. Khan

Phone Number: 064-9260186

Email: [email protected]

Bahawalpur Office

Address: Near Civil Court, Bahawalpur

Phone Number: 062 – 92 50 173

Email: [email protected]

Gujranwala Office

Address: District Courts, Gujranwala

Phone Number: 055-92 00 431

Email: [email protected]

