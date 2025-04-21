Punjab’s Cyber-Patrolling Unit: Renaming Solutions Without Solving Problems

The Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA), in partnership with the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), has announced a new “Cyber Patrolling Unit” to monitor online spaces and curb harassment. At first, this may seem like a step forward for women’s safety. But when you look closely, it becomes clear that this initiative lacks direction and misses the real issues women are facing in Punjab.

A Flood of Authorities, But No Real Reform

Not long ago, the NCCIA was set up under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) to take over cybercrime responsibilities from the FIA. It was meant to handle online harassment, cyberbullying, and digital propaganda. But within a few months, the agency was quietly dissolved, and its responsibilities were handed back to the FIA—raising serious doubts about planning and consistency. Around the same time, the government proposed another authority — the Digital Rights Protection Authority (DRPA), with similar goals: to control online content and respond to digital crimes. On top of that, major changes were made to PECA to give the government even more control over the internet. So why, despite all this, do we now need yet another cyber unit? Are we fixing real problems or just adding more names and noise?

Misplaced Priorities in a Time of Crisis

The biggest concern is the misplaced focus. Cyber harassment is real, but women in Punjab face much greater threats in the real world; street crime, rape, domestic violence, and so-called honor killings are rising at alarming rates. There’s a clear lack of action on these fronts. Instead of building safer streets, courts, and homes, the government is investing in digital “patrols” that sound great in headlines but do little on the ground.

Even the concept of this new unit is unclear. What does it mean to patrol cyberspace? Will they use AI tools, manual monitoring, or some other method? What defines “harassment” in this context — and who gets to decide that? Without clear answers, this could open the door to increased surveillance, censorship, or misuse of power.

Punjab’s Cyber-Patrolling Unit: Symbolism Over Substance

At its core, this looks more like a publicity move than a real solution. Over time, we’ve seen more and more women-focused campaigns used for media attention, but few bring real change. If the Punjab government were truly serious about protecting women, we’d see more action — stronger police responses, better legal aid, faster investigations, and support systems for victims.

Punjab recorded the highest number of gender-based violence cases in 2024. According to SSDO Pakistan, 26,753 incidents were reported in 2024. Here is a breakdown of cases and the conviction rate that paints a dismal picture of the state of women in Pakistan, specifically Punjab.

Gender-Based Violence Cases in Pakistan and Punjab (2024)

Crime Type Total Cases in Pakistan Total Cases in Punjab Conviction Rate (National) Conviction Rate in Punjab Rape 5,339 4,641 0.5% 0.4% Kidnapping/Abduction 24,439 20,720 0.1% 0.1% Domestic Violence 2,238 1,167 1.3% 0.3% Honor Killings 547 225 0.5% 0.9% This initiative also misses the chance to do something meaningful. If the goal is to protect women online, why not expand digital literacy programs? Teaching women how to report abuse, protect their privacy, and navigate the internet safely would be far more effective than trying to “patrol” their timelines.

Another problem is the lack of input from real stakeholders. Were any survivors of online harassment consulted? Were women’s rights groups or digital safety experts brought in to help shape this plan? Without including the voices of those affected, this kind of policy is unlikely to make a real impact.

And lastly, there’s the issue of trust. Many women already hesitate to report abuse, fearing they won’t be taken seriously. Will a vague “cyber unit” really help build trust? Without strong support systems in the real world, these digital solutions won’t do much.

The Punjab’s Cyber Patrolling Unit is not the answer it claims to be. It shows a poor understanding of how digital spaces work, ignores what’s already being done, and fails to deal with the real dangers women face every day. If the Punjab government wants to make a real difference, it needs less show — and more substance.

