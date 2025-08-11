Punjab’s Honhaar Scholarship Programme 2nd Phase Launched — How to Apply Online?

The Government of Punjab has launched the next phase of its Honhaar Scholarship Programme, a flagship initiative designed to support talented students across the province. Announced by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the scheme aims to remove financial barriers for deserving students by covering 100% of tuition fees in selected disciplines at recognised universities and colleges.

Applications are submitted online through the official scholarship portal, and students are advised to prepare their documents in advance to ensure a smooth process. Below is a clear, step-by-step guide to completing your application.

Step 1 – Access the official portal

Visit honhaarscholarship.punjabhec.gov.pk. On the homepage, click Apply Now to begin the process. This will take you to the Create an Account page.

Step 2 – Create an account

Fill in the required fields, including nationality, province, institute, CNIC (without spaces or dashes), email address, and password. After submission, your CNIC will serve as your username. If you receive a message saying your CNIC already exists, simply use the Sign In option instead of registering again.

Step 3 – Sign in to your account

Once registered, go to the Login page, enter your CNIC and password, and sign in to access the Application Dashboard.

Step 4 – Check eligibility

The first tab outlines the full eligibility criteria, including domicile requirements, income limits, minimum marks, and merit weightage formula. Ensure you meet these before proceeding.

Step 5 – Fill in personal and academic details

Enter your personal information, contact details, and both permanent and present addresses. In the education section, provide accurate marks and years for Matric and Intermediate, as well as details of your current degree programme.

Step 6 – Upload documents

Attach scanned copies of all required documents, such as CNIC, domicile, mark sheets, income affidavit (on e-stamp), admission letter, and recent photograph. Files must be clear and legible.

Step 7 – Review and submit

Go through your application carefully, ensuring that names, CNIC numbers, marks, and uploaded documents are correct. Once satisfied, submit the application and note down your Application ID for future reference.

Eligibility snapshot shown on the portal

– No age limit; Punjab domicile; open to all genders

– Monthly family income threshold (as specified on the portal; affidavit on e-stamp required)

– Must be enrolled in 1st semester/year in a selected discipline at selected colleges/universities in 2025 (MBBS/BDS first-year students in 2025 are also listed as eligible)

– Merit-based award; minimum marks thresholds vary by institution type/discipline (details appear on the Eligibility tab)

– Merit weightage: Matric 30% + Intermediate 70%

Help & Support:

For queries, applicants can email [email protected] or call 042-99231903.

Since its launch last year, Honhaar has provided financial assistance to over 80,000 students. In its second phase, an additional 30,000 scholarships will be awarded, expanding opportunities in 67 fields of study ranging from medicine and engineering to social sciences and the arts. The programme focuses on students in their first year or semester of study in 2025, with awards made strictly on merit and subject to income thresholds.